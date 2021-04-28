Fire Marshal investigating fatal fire in Lincoln Wednesday morning

One person is dead after a fire at an apartment complex in Lincoln Wednesday morning.

Firefighters from Oromocto, Fredericton and New Maryland responded shortly before 3:30 a.m. and discovered a fire in two of the four units that was spreading to the attic.

Officials say one person was removed from one of the apartments and was pronounced deceased.

The Oromocto Fire Service says the fire was brought under control around an hour after crews arrived.

The blaze, which caused significant damage to the building, is being investigate by the Oromocto Frie Department, police, and the Office of the Fire Marshall.