Fredericton accepting proposals for temporary public art in Phoenix Square

The City of Fredericton is accepting proposals from professional artists to install a temporary public art place in front of City Hall.

A release says the installation will be on display from July to mid-fall and is meant to contribute to a welcoming and vibrant space.

All of Phoenix Square can be used for the installation, however it must not impede pedestrian access or use of the space and cannot pose a safety hazard.

Designs should be well constructed, vandal-resistant, able to withstand summer and fall weather and have taken immovable objects into account.

The deadline for submissions is 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday May 25th and more information is available online.