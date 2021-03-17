Fredericton announces infrastructure construction projects for 2021

The City of Fredericton released its first draft of this summer's infrastructure projects last week.

A release states $30 million is earmarked for nine major projects, as well as several other smaller scope improvements.

Projects on Regent Street between King and Queen Streets, and on Union Street from Gibson Street to Station Road, that were cancelled last year due to COVID-19, will be completed this spring and summer.

The city says major projects involve combining the replacement of underground water and sewer pipes and needed roadwork.

Other projects set for 2021 include work on stretches of Canada Street and Saint Marys Street, the Officer's Square frontage on Queen Street and the Odell Roundabout.