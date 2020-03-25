Fredericton City Council moves to virtual meetings

The City of Fredericton says it will continue to hold City Council meetings to the maximum extent possible during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a release, the city says City Hall is closed, and meetings will move to a virtual format beginning on Monday March 23.

Anyone who had planned to attend a meeting in person is asked to e-mail cityclerk@fredericton.ca to receive instructions on how to participate.

Instructions on how to follow City Council proceedings online can be found here.

Regular Council meetings are held at 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of the month, while Council-in-Committee meetings are usually held at 7:00 p.m. on the first third and the fifth (when they occur) Monday of the month.

