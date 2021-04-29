Fredericton closes Garrison Skate Park until Monday

The Garrison Skate Park in downtown Fredericton is closed until Sunday due to a lack of compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

In a release, the city says the closure is because too many users weren't social distancing or wearing masks and was to "send a message to users".

Director of Recreation, Tourism and Community Engagement David Seabrook says closing the park isn't something the city wants to do, but, "it's important everyone understands the seriousness of the issue. Adhering to the Province's mandatory order is not optional."

The city says there have been no known COVID-19 exposures at the park and the decision is not related to recent COVID-19 exposures in the community.

The park will reopen on Monday May 3, COVID conditions pending, and a skate park supervisor will be on site during peak hours to help users understand park rules and adhere to current COVID-19 regulations, including a limit on the total number of users allowed onsite.