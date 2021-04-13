Fredericton commits funds for regional aquatics facility

The City of Fredericton is committing $1.4 million over the next two years to the design costs of a new regional aquatics facility.

The city says its contribution represents half of the total design costs based on a regional cost-sharing model, and is contingent on other municipalities and the province sharing the expense.

A feasibility study last year said a three-pool facility should be built in the area of the Grant-Harvey Centre at an estimated cost of $30 million, to replace UNB's Sir Max Aitken pool, which is at the end of its life.

Fredericton is the first municipality to commit funds to the project.