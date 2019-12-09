Fredericton family concerned for missing man

Police in the city are asking for help in locating a 64-year old man.

They say Terrance Webb was last seen on Saturday afternoon around 1:00 in the west end of Downtown Fredericton.

Terrance is 6’1” tall, 180lbs, with grey hair and glasses. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket and ball cap.

Police and family are concerned for his whereabouts, and you're asked to contact Fredericton Police 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 with any information.