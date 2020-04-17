Fredericton homicide victim identified

Fredericton Police have identified the victim of Wednesday's homicide.

A release says the body of 31-year-old Clark Ernest Greene of Fredericton was found in Wilmot Park shortly before 8:00 a.m. on April 15.

Police say he had sustained significant injuries which were inconsistent with a death caused by natural or self-inflicted means.

An autoposy on Greene was postponed until Friday due to COVID=19 precaustions, and as such the report is not yet available.

Fredericton Police are asking anyone with information about the homicide to contact Det. Darryl Carter or Det. Chris Furlotte at 506-460-2300, with reference to file 20-7711.

Information can also be provided annonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).