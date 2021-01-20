Fredericton man arrested for drug trafficking Tuesday

A 43-year old Fredericton man is facing drug trafficking charges in connection to an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

Police say the man, whose name was not released, was arrested in a northside parking lot Tuesday and officers seized methamphetamine, hydromorphone and other prescription drugs, as well as cash and property.

He was released on conditions and is due to appear in court in March to face charges that include possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of stolen property.