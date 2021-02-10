Fredericton man charged in November robbery

A 57-year old Fredericton man is facing charges in connection to an incident on the city's southside in November last year.

Officers responded in the afternoon of November 24th, 2020 to a report of an altercation between two males on Abbot Court and it was determined a robbery had taken place and the suspect had fled the scene.

Fredericton Police say Shawn Wendall Ashfield was arrested Tuesday February 9th, 2021 and appeared before a judge to face charges of robbery and overcoming resistance.

Ashfield was scheduled to make another court appearance on Wednesday morning.