Fredericton managed operation well during pandemic: auditors

An audit of the City of Fredericton's finances in 2020 shows the city maintained its strong record of financial responsibility, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A release says the city received a clean audit report and ended 2020 with a $2.8 million surplus in its General Fund Budget, which will be applied to the 2022 budget.

The city says the extra money came from the deferral of $1 million in funding for the Officer's Square Revitalization Plan and the pursuit of other revenue generating and cost saving measures.

Fredericton received an additional $493,138 in building permit revenue, had $261,587 in savings due to lower interest rates and its subsidiary companies generated $424,493 in revenue.

The pandemic cost the city $1.9 million in lost revenue and $600,000 in additional expenses, but these wer eoffset by $1.8 million received in COVID Safe Start funding and city savings of $700,000.