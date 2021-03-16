Fredericton names next Chief Administrative Officer

Steven Hart has been named as the next Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of the City of Fredericton.

A release states Hart, who is current CAO for the Town of Oromocto, will take over from the retiring Chris MacPherson on April 6.

The City says Hart has over 20 years of progressive experience in management and decision-making in complex and demanding public sector work environments, including experience in roles with the Province of New Brunswick and the Canadian Armed Forces.

Chris MacPherson is calling time on a career with the City of Fredericton that spans more than 40 years, 11 of which were spent as CAO.