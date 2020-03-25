Fredericton Out of the Cold shelter moving to empty high school

Fredericton's Out of the Cold shelter is moving to new digs in the wake of COVID-19.

A message posted on the shelter's Facebook page on Monday tells volunteers the site is moving from its Brunswick Street location to Fredericton High School for the foreseeable future.

The post indicates the move is so the shelter can do its part to mitigate COVID-19 as much as possible, while also making an effort to maintain social distancing.

At the 332 Brunswick Street site, guests are required to leave in the morning and return in the evening, but organisers say the site at Fredericton High School will allow clients to remain in the same space 24 hours a day.

The Facebook post adds meals will be provided on site.

Organisers add more volunteer shifts will open throughout the day, and those who have signed up for a shift can still work it by going to the gym entrance of the school at their scheduled time.