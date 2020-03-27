Fredericton playgrounds closed over COVID-19

Fredericton has become the latest city to close its playgrounds amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Daily Gleaner reports the city is warning residents to stay off the recreational items at more than 70 playgrounds as part of the efforts to limit the spread of the virus.

City spokesperson Giselle Goguen told the paper the city will install signs at each of its playgrounds in the coming days.

She added the decision was made independent of any provincial recommendations.

The province has closed provincial parks to the public in an effort to curb large gatherings of people, which in turn will help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Dog parks, courts, trails and nature parks remain open in Fredericton.

(With files from The Daily Gleaner)