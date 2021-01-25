Fredericton Police arrest three and seize drugs on Thursday

Fredericton Police say three people were arrested and drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized as part of an ongoing investigation on Thursday.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on Route 2 at around 10:00 p.m. on January 21st and arrested a 31-year old man and 30 year-old woman from Perth-Andover and a 29-year old man from Grand Falls and seized what is believed to be methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a knife.

investigators say the 31-year old man had attempted to conceal drugs and was in possession of a knife during the arrest, and was released on conditions pending a court appearance to answer to charges that include possession of methamphetamine and weapons offences.

Fredericton Police say the female was also released on conditions and is due to appear in court in March to face a charge of failing to comply with an undertaking and the 29-year old man was issued an appearance notice for an unrelated offence and was released.