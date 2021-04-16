Fredericton Police continue search for missing man 

Fredericton Police are continuing to investigate the disappearance of 38-year old Andrew Spencer who was reported missing last Friday.

He was last seen around 8:30 p.m. April 9th near the Saint John River in the 100 block of Woodstock Road.

Spencer is described as 5'10" and 180 pounds with short brown hair and facial hair, and was last seen wearing green army-fatigue like pants and jacket.

Police are reminding the public that even the smallest tip may prove helpful in locating Spencer, and anyone with information is asked to contact Fredericton Police at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.