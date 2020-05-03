Fredericton Police investigating city's second homicide

Fredericton Police are investigating the city's second homicide of 2020.

Officers were called to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday after a male had succumbed to his injuries after being shot.

Police say they located and stopped the vehicle involved in dropping the man off at the hospital a short time later and several people were taken into custody.

Fredericton Police believe the victim was targeted and are currently processing a scene on Wilsey Road with the assistance of the Forensic Identification Unit and RCMP K-9.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact Fredericton Police at 504-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).