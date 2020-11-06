Fredericton Police investigating Northside break and enter on Thursday

Fredericton Police say they are investigating the left of personal items from a home on the city's northside.

In an e-mail, Fredericton Police Public Information Officer Alycia Bartlett confirmed officers responded to a report of a break and enter in the Bookside Mall area late Thursday afternoon, but could not comment on the specific items that were missing due to privacy concerns.

A source tells our newsroom the items removed from the home include the wedding ring and ashes of the homeowner's late wife, as well as a locket that contained a lock of her hair.

Bartlett added even the smallest tip could prove helpful to the investigation, and asked anyone with information to contact Fredericton Police at 506-460-2300 and reference file number 20-23269.