Fredericton Police looking for missing 15-year old

The Fredericton Police Force is asking the public for help as they attempt to locate Alexis Hetherington.

Police say the 15-year old was last seen at around 7:40 p.m. Friday December 16th in the 200-block of George Street and was reported missing to police the next day.

Hetherington is described as standing 5'8" tall and weighing around 140 lbs with medium length black hair, blue eyes and "Smile" tattooed on her left wrist.

She was last seen wearing a black "Pink Floyd" hoodie, dark sweatpants and light-coloured Crocs.

Fredericton Police have followed up on several leads to try and locate her but have so far been unsuccessful, and are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact them or Crime Stoppers.