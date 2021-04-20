Fredericton Police looking for missing 29-year old man

Fredericton Police are looking for 29-year old Hardik Kudon Patel, who was reported missing on Wednesday.

Police say Patel was last seen in the 1200 block of Hanwell Road at around 5:25 p.m. on March 31st.

He is described as an Indian man who stands 5'9" tall and weighs 210 pounds and has short, black hair and brown eyes.

Fredericton Police say they do not have a description of Patel's clothing, but say he is likely wearing Puma sneakers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hardik Patel is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force or Crime Stoppers.