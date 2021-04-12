Fredericton Police looking for missing man near Saint John River

Fredericton Police are searching for a man who reportedly entered the Saint John River Friday night but did not come out.

Officers responded at around 9:00 p.m. to the river near the 100 block of Woodstock Road and searched the area with the help of a drone, thermal imaging and the Fredericton Fire Department's Marine Unit, but did not find the man.

Police later identified the man as 38-year old Andrew James Spencer.

Spender was last seen near the search area at around 8:30 p.m. Friday wearing the clothing in the attached photo and is described as standing 5'10" tall and weighing 180 lbs with blue eyes, short brown hair and facial hair.

Police say he is known to frequent the downtown area offering "a poem for a penny".

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Andrew James Spencer is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.