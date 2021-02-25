Fredericton Police need help identifying suspect in theft investigation

Fredericton Police are looking for a suspect after a theft in progress call on the southside last Friday evening.

Officers responded around 5:40 p.m. to a report of two men going through vehicles on College Hill Road.

Police say the suspects fled to a dark SUV as they arrived and struck a police cruiser and other vehicles as they attempted to flee, before the vehicle was immobilized on Prospect Street and the men fled on foot.

One of them was arrested while the other managed to evade officers.

Fredericton Police are looking for a Caucasian male in his late 20s/early 30s who was wearing all black and who may have a left leg injury.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect should call Fredericton Police or Crime Stoppers.