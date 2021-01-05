Fredericton Police need help locating a missing 16-year old boy

The Fredericton Police Force is asking the public for their assistance as they attempt to locate 16-year old Jayden Downing.

Downing was last seen around 3:00 p.m. Friday on Priestman Street and was reported missing on Saturday.

Police say Downing is a habitual runaway and their attempts to make contact with him have so far been unsuccessful.

Downing is described as standing 5'10" tall and weighing 230 lbs with short brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, a jacket with a black stripe and a black hat.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jayden Downing is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).