Fredericton Police need help locating a missing 23-year old woman

The Fredericton Police Force is asking the public for help as they attempt to locate Monique Mary Paul, who was reported missing from the St. Mary's First Nation.

Police say the 23-year old was last seen around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday on Maliseet Drive, St. Mary's First Nation and was reported missing later that day.

She is described as an Indigenous person who stands around 5'10" tall and weighs 130 lbs and has long hair and was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie, camouflage pants and a yellow hat.

Fredericton Police are asking the public to avoid the wooded area North of Two natons Crossing and West of Walmartas police dogs and other operational supports work in the area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Monique Paul is asked to contact Fredericton Police at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).