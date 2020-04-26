Fredericton resuming parking fees Monday

The City of Fredericton says it will reinstate parking fees for parking metres, municipal lots and parking garages on April 27.

A release says the move is in support of businesses that have been offering take-out, pick-up and delivery services during COVID-19, as well as those receiving supplies.

Matt Savage, President, Downtown Fredericton, says in the release, "The key to a vibrant downtown is a diverse variety of businesses and a steady turnover of available short-term customer parking, supported by longer-term employee parking options".

The City says staff involved in parking operations will follow all COVID-19 safety protocols and ensure parking equipment like paystations are cleaned frequently.

To avoid making contact with meters or pay stations, people can use the HotSpot parking app.