Fredericton senior admits historic sex crimes against daughter

A 77-year-old Fredericton man will be sentenced later this year after admitting he sexually abused his daughter more than 40 years ago.

The Daily Gleaner reports the senior pleaded guilty Wednesday to two sex crimes perpetrated against his daughter in 1978.

The paper says the guilty pleas come following admissions earlier in March to sex crimes against two other underage girls in the family, committed between January 2016 and August 2019.

A publication ban is in place to protect the identities of all three victims.

(With files from the Daily Gleaner)