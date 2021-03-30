Fredericton terminal expansion completed under budget & early

The terminal expansion at Fredericton International Airport (YFC) is finished under budget and four months ahead of schedule.

In a release, the Fredericton International Airport Authority says the new YFC "will be a cornerstone of economic recovery, creating a strong impression on first-time visitors to our region, while offering locals a comfortable, convenient gateway for business and leisure travel."

The Airport Authority says the expansion was necessary as consistent year-over-year traffic growth between 2010 and 2019 and evolving security requirements had stretched the existing terminal building beyond its intended capacity of 200,000 passengers annually.

The new terminal includes a new cafe location in the departures lounge and an upgraded cafe in the arrivals area, upgraded washrooms, children's play area, improved security, airside corridor and additional space in all areas to allow for physical distancing.

The YFC expansion project was a partnership between the Fredericton International Airport Authority, the Province of New Brunswick and the Government of Canada.