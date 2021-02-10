Fredericton Transit Collective Agreement Approved

The City of Fredericton and the union representing Fredericton Transit operators have agreed to a new Collective Agreement.

A release states the new agreement is estimated to cost the City an additional $136,054.41 over its three-year lifespan, and includes a one-time signing bonus of $350 Downtown Fredericton and Business Fredericton North dollars.

The city says the contract is aligned with management and contains wage increases and benefit spending allowances that are tied to the New Brunswick Consumer Price Index.

The contract for the 43 transit workers represented by CUPE Local 1783 is set to expire on December 31st, 2022.