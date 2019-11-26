Fredericton Winter Parking Ban comes into effect this weekend

Fredericton drivers are being reminded about the city's winter parking ban, which comes into effect this weekend.

Car owners won't be allowed to park on city streets between midnight and 7 a.m. from December 1 to March 31. The ban is in effect whether there is snow or not.

The extended parking ban is meant to keep vehicles off the street so crews better salt, sand, plow and remove snow from roadways during winter weather.

In previous years, the City has attempted to contact vehicle owners before towing, but it slowed down snow plowing and snow removal operations.

In the interest of increasing speed and efficiency, and improving winter street quality, there will no longer be any attempts made to contact the registered owner of the vehicle before towing.

Residents should find alternate off-street locations to park their vehicles, so work crews can more quickly get to work if the weather changes.

Vehicle owners can be fined $25.00 for not complying with the parking ban and vehicles could also be towed at the owners’ expense.