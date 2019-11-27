Gas Fill-Up could cost drivers a little more

After some slight dips in gas prices, drivers in New Brunswick could face an increase at the pumps this week.

Industry analysts are predicting a hike in the price for a gas fill-up, although it could drop for diesel users.

Gas could increase anywhere from 1/2 a cent up to 2 cents per litre when the Energy and Utilities Board makes their weekly adjustment at midnight.

The price of diesel is expected to decrease by about a cent.

The current maximum for regular self-serve gas is $1.20.9 cents per litre and diesel currently sits at $1.36.5.

Many retailers are selling fuel for a little less than the maximum prices.