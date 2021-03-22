Hanwell mayor seeking re-election on May 10th

Susan Cassidy is seeking re-election as Mayor of the Rural Community of Hanwell in the municipal election on May 10th.

In a release, Cassidy says she is proud of the development in Hanwell, and would like to see more parks and recreation, affordable senior's housing and a plan to attract more business over the next four years.

She added an experienced hand is needed to "seize regional cooperation opportunities while resisting regional amalgamation."

Cassidy is a retired administrator in the federal Department of Agriculture and has served two intermittent terms as Mayor.