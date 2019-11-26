Hit and Run sends child to hospital

A child was sent to hospital after a hit and run in Fredericton Monday night.

Fredericton Police responded to the accident involving a pedestrian on Hughes Street around 6:30pm, where a 12 year old youth was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police were able to find the vehicle involved and seized it.

An adult male was later arrested and charged with failing to stop at scene of accident knowing bodily harm was caused.

He's expected to appear in court at a later date.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to get in touch with police 505-460-2300 or CrimeStoppers 1-800-222-TIPS.