Hockey Canada scraps remainder of seasons over COVID-19
The Hockey Canada Board of Directors has taken the unprecedented step of cancelling all Hockey Canada-sanctioned activities until further notice.
In a statement released Thursday, Hockey Canada says the decision was made in consultation with the Hockey Canada membership, the Chief Medical Officer and public health officials.
The cancellation of activities takes effect on Friday March 13.
The National Championships are included in the cancellation.
