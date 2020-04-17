Infrastructure projects in Fredericton delayed by COVID-19

Fredericton City Council has decided to push back two major infrastructure renewal projects in the wake of COVID-19.

A release says the planned projects on Regent Street, between Queen and King Streets, and on Union Street have been deferred and will be replaced by two other projects.

Mayor Mike O'Brien said in the release that these projects would have dealt a further blow to some businesses that are already suffering because of COVID-19.

The City says there were other factors outside of alleviating pressure on the business community that contirbuted to the project deferral, including the ability for contractors to maintain physical distancing, the probability that the projects would have taken longer than scheduled due to COVID-19 impacts on the supply chain and workforce availability.

The release states the combined cost of the two new projects is the same amount as was budgeted for the Regent Street and Union Street projects.

The first replacement project will be on St. Mary's Street from the Northside City Works Depot to Two Nations Crossing.

The second project will take place on Terrence Street from Brookside Drive to Harley Avenue.