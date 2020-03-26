Jail sentence for man involved in St. Mary's smoke-shop holdup

One of two men responsible for an overnight armed robbery on Fredericton's Northside in 2019 was sentenced to three and a half years in jail Wednesday.

The Daily Gleaner reports 24-year-old Logan Isaac Turcotte of Murray Avenue pleaded guilty to charges that included robbery in relation to the crime on October 14, as well as possession of stolen property and breach of probation charges relating to a separate offence on July 6.

The paper reports court heard Wednesday that two masked men entered the St. Mary's Smoke Shop around 3:00 a.m. and one of them, who was armed with a gun, ordered a clerk to fill a bag with $20s and $100s from the till.

Security officers saw the men enter and confronted them as they tried to leave, with the gunman able to get away, but the other, later identified as Turcotte, was tackled and held until police arrived.

The Gleaner says Crown Prosecutor Rebecca Butler told court Turcotte told police he had been forced to go to the smoke shop, and identified the gunman.

The paper reports Justice Julian Dickson accepted a joint recommendation and imposed the 42 month sentence, minus time served on remand.

Additionally, Turcotte must submit a DNA sample and is barred from possessing firearms and other weapons for 10 years after he is released.

(With files from the Daily Gleaner)