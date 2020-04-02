Make some noise from home for essential workers

Fredericton Mayor Mike O'Brien is inviting resident of Fredericton to Make Some Noise from their homes in support of essential workers.

A release from the City on Wednesday states people should show their appreciation for essential workers on Saturday April 4 from 7:00 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.

The event will pay tribute to essential workers on the frontlines and behind the scenes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These include hospital and pharmacy staff, first responders, grocery and hardware employees, restaurant staff, delivery and truck drivers, transit and taxi operators, cleaners, support workers serving the homeless, as well as civil servants at all levels of government.

In the release, the Mayor invited all residents to "bang on a pan, ring a bell, blow a whistle, clap your hands, or give a big holler. Let's show our support as loud as we can."

To participate, residents can step out on their front step, driveway or balcony, or lean out a window.