Man sent to hospital after stolen truck slams into credit union

A 30-year-old man has been arrested after plowing into a credit union in Fredericton last night with stolen pickup from Moncton.

Platoon Captain Glenn Sullivan of the Fredericton Fire Department said the front half of the truck was "embedded" in the side of the Progressive Credit Union on Hughes Street, damaging some washrooms and a couple of other rooms in the building.

The crash happened shortly before 10:30, and Fredericton police said the truck was stolen from Moncton earlier in the day Wednesday.

Police found the truck in the Fulton Heights area of the city, but ended the pursuit after the driver refused to stop for police. the driver used a local walking trail as "an escape route."

The vehicle collided with another vehicle on Cliffe Street, where a male driver sustained minor injuries. A short time later, the truck crashed into the credit union.

The man was arrested and transported to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Police continue to investigate.