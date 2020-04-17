Man taken into custody after standoff in Fredericton

A 46-year-old man has been arrested following an overnight standoff in Fredericton.

Police were called to a residence on the city's Southside around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday in regards to an ongoing investigation of uttering threats and mischief.

The Fredericton Police Force says the man's mental health and public safety became a significant concern while trying to speak to him.

Police negotiators were called in to try and de-escalate the situation.

The man barricaded himself in an adjacent room, and the Fredericton Police Emergency Response Team eventually entered and took the man into custody after he broke off communication.

Tear gas was deployed and the man was taken to hospital for assessment after being seen by Ambulance New Brunswick on scene.

Police say that several animals in the home were removed to avoid exposure to the tear gas.

Charges related to the original file remain under investigation.