Marysville Bridge to close for ten hours Wednesday

The Marysville Bridge will be closed to vehicles on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The province says pedestrians and cyclists will be allowed to use the bridge during the closure, however vehicles will be detoured via local streets.

Fredericton Transit says it will be running a shuttle bus on the east side of the bridge for customers at regular schedule times.

Customers who take the 16N and require service east of the Nashwaak River can transfer at the stop at Maclaren Avenue and Gibson Street.

Work on the Marysville Bridge is scheduled to be completed before the end of next year.