Mayor Mike O'Brien launches re-election bid

Fredericton Mayor Mike O'Brien is looking for a second term as Mayor of Fredericton.

He launched his re-election bid on Tuesday, saying in a release, "now, more than ever, is the time for an experienced and proven leader."

If re-elected, O'Brien pledged to continue work on the priorities he outlined when he was elected Mayor in 2016, including responsible fiscal management, protecting the environment, progressive development and growing Fredericton as a "Caring City".

Municipal elections in New Brunswick are set for May this year, a year later than originally scheduled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.