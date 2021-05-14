MHL delays start of Eastlink North Division Final due to COVID-19

The Maritime Junior Hockey League (MHL) is postponing the start of the Eastlink North Division Final.

A release says Game 1 of the best-of-five series between Fredericton and Miramichi was supposed to be played in Fredericton Saturday night, but will now be delayed "due to the emerging COVID-19 situation in the Fredericton area".

The league says it will continue discussions with the teams and various stakeholders and will announce the series schedule at an appropriate time.

The Canadian Tire Cup is not being awarded for the 2020-21 season due to the early abandonment of the playoffs in the Eastlink South division due to COVID-19 restrictions in Nova Scotia.