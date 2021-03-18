MHL names Players of the Week for Week 16

The Maritime Junior Hockey League (MHL) has named its roster of six Players of the Week for the Eastlink North Division for Week 16.

Three forwards were named, including Brady Egan of the Fredericton Red Wings, who netted four goals and three assists in three games.

The defencemen came from the Grand Falls Rapids and Edmundston Blizzard, with Matthew MacKay getting the nod after putting up three assists in three games for the Rapids and Vincent Bujold netting one assist over four games with the Blizzard.

Forwards Joakim Bergeron of the Campbellton Tigers and Evan MacKinnon of the Miramichi Timberwolves, along with Campbellton goaltender Isaak Pelletier, rounded out the Week 16 list.