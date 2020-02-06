Updated** Missing 63-year-old man from Fredericton located

**Updated Friday February 7 @ 4:59 a.m.**



Fredericton Police say Joseph Wayne Carrier has been located.

The announcement came via a post on the Fredericton Police Force Facebook page around 10:00 p.m. on February 6.

A release says Carrier, who is 63, was last seen on Wednesday January 29 near 65 Brunswick Street in Fredericton and was reported to missing on Tuesday.

Police say he is 5'11" tall and weighs 150 pounds, is bald with brown eyes and has three teardrop tattoos on his face.

Carrier was last seen wearing a brown wool coat and jeans.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Joseph Wayne Carrier is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.