Most New Brunswickers head to the polls Monday

Most of New Brunswick will head to the polls in the 2021 Municipal Elections on Monday.

New Brunswickers can cast their ballots for municipal council, district education council and regional health authority boards at polling stations between 10:00 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Elections New Brunswick says voters in isolation are encouraged to contact their local returning office to arrange the best way for them to vote, while curbside voting is available for anyone in modified self-isolation.

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region), some voters in the Edmundston-Madawaska region, including Edmundston, Haut-Madawaska, Lac Baker, Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska and Saint-Léonard, will go to the polls on Tuesday May 25th and results for the entire province will be released that night when voting is complete.

New Brunswick law dictates that election results are only released after all eligible voters in the province have voted.

Unofficial List of Municipal Election Candidates

City of Fredericton

Mayor (1 to be elected)

Drew Brown

Corinne Hersey

Mike O’Brien (Incumbent)

Kate Rogers

Councillor, Ward 1 (1 to be elected)

Dennis Atchison

Karen Grant

Margo Sheppard

Councillor, Ward 2 (1 to be elected)

Mark Peters (Incumbent)

Sean Winslow

Councillor, Ward 3 (1 to be elected)

Bruce Grandy (Incumbent)

Troy Haines

Anthea Plummer

Councillor, Ward 4 (1 to be elected)

Sheldon Currie

Jocelyn Pike

Eric Price (Incumbent)

Councillor, Ward 5 (1 to be elected)

Denver Boreland

Steve Hicks (Incumbent)

Councillor, Ward 6 (1 to be elected)

Maegen Black

Ian LeTourneau

Sharon Levesque

Eric Megarity (Incumbent)

Councillor, Ward 7 (1 to be elected)

Gail Costello

Kevin Darrah (Incumbent)

Councillor, Ward 8 (1 to be elected)

Gregory Ericson (Incumbent)

Joshua Paul

Scott Smith

Councillor, Ward 9 (1 to be elected)

Ruth Breen

Stephen A. Chase (Incumbent)

Jeff Shanks

Councillor, Ward 10 (1 to be elected)

Alan J. Atkins

Cassandra M. Blackmore

Kelly L. Murray

Councillor, Ward 11 (1 to be elected)

Jason LeJeune

David Wells

Louie Youssef

Councillor, Ward 12 (1 to be elected)

Kandise Brown

Henri Mallet (Incumbent)

Janet Moser

Source: Elections New Brunswick



Fredericton Junction

Mayor (1 to be elected)

John B. Bigger (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Councillor (4 to be elected)

Lonnie W. Daley (Incumbent)

Bobbi Hartt (Incumbent)

Linzi Lanteigne

Mark Mersereau (Incumbent)

James Webb (Incumbent)

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Hanwell

Mayor (1 to be elected)

Susan Cassidy (Incumbent)

Dave Morrison

Councillor at Large (2 to be elected)

Darren MacKenzie (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Pat Septon (Acclaimed)

Councillor, Ward 1 (1 to be elected)

Dan Fortier

Susan Jonah (Incumbent)

Councillor, Ward 2 (1 to be elected)

Holly B. Hyslop (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Councillor, Ward 3 (1 to be elected)

Tim Fox

Melissa McCarthy

Brian von Richter

Councillor, Ward 4 (1 to be elected)

David Holt

Morgan MacPherson

Shane P. Walsh

Source: Elections New Brunswick

New Maryland

Mayor (1 to be elected)

Dan Taylor

Judy E. Wilson-Shee (Incumbent)

Councillor (5 to be elected)

Laurie Pearson (Acclaimed)

Mike Pope (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Tim R. Scammell (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Alex Scholten (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Mariet van Groenewoud (Acclaimed)

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Oromocto

Mayor (1 to be elected)

Robert Edward Powell (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Councillor, Ward 1 (2 to be elected)

Lorraine Dawe (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Jeff Kirkbride (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Councillor, Ward 2 (2 to be elected)

Raymond I. Henry (Acclaimed)

Mariliz Parent (Acclaimed)

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Tracy

Mayor (1 to be elected)

Brent H. Blizzard

Dale W. Mowry (Incumbent)

Councillor (4 to be elected)

Danette Fillier-Aubin

Shara Golden

Belinda Nason

Carmen Nason (Incumbent)

Jamie Nason (Incumbent)

Carmen Soucy

Gloria Sprague (Incumbent)

Source: Elections New Brunswick