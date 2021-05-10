Most New Brunswickers head to the polls Monday
Most of New Brunswick will head to the polls in the 2021 Municipal Elections on Monday.
New Brunswickers can cast their ballots for municipal council, district education council and regional health authority boards at polling stations between 10:00 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Elections New Brunswick says voters in isolation are encouraged to contact their local returning office to arrange the best way for them to vote, while curbside voting is available for anyone in modified self-isolation.
Due to the COVID-19 lockdown in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region), some voters in the Edmundston-Madawaska region, including Edmundston, Haut-Madawaska, Lac Baker, Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska and Saint-Léonard, will go to the polls on Tuesday May 25th and results for the entire province will be released that night when voting is complete.
New Brunswick law dictates that election results are only released after all eligible voters in the province have voted.
Unofficial List of Municipal Election Candidates
City of Fredericton
Mayor (1 to be elected)
- Drew Brown
- Corinne Hersey
- Mike O’Brien (Incumbent)
- Kate Rogers
Councillor, Ward 1 (1 to be elected)
- Dennis Atchison
- Karen Grant
- Margo Sheppard
Councillor, Ward 2 (1 to be elected)
- Mark Peters (Incumbent)
- Sean Winslow
Councillor, Ward 3 (1 to be elected)
- Bruce Grandy (Incumbent)
- Troy Haines
- Anthea Plummer
Councillor, Ward 4 (1 to be elected)
- Sheldon Currie
- Jocelyn Pike
- Eric Price (Incumbent)
Councillor, Ward 5 (1 to be elected)
- Denver Boreland
- Steve Hicks (Incumbent)
Councillor, Ward 6 (1 to be elected)
- Maegen Black
- Ian LeTourneau
- Sharon Levesque
- Eric Megarity (Incumbent)
Councillor, Ward 7 (1 to be elected)
- Gail Costello
- Kevin Darrah (Incumbent)
Councillor, Ward 8 (1 to be elected)
- Gregory Ericson (Incumbent)
- Joshua Paul
- Scott Smith
Councillor, Ward 9 (1 to be elected)
- Ruth Breen
- Stephen A. Chase (Incumbent)
- Jeff Shanks
Councillor, Ward 10 (1 to be elected)
- Alan J. Atkins
- Cassandra M. Blackmore
- Kelly L. Murray
Councillor, Ward 11 (1 to be elected)
- Jason LeJeune
- David Wells
- Louie Youssef
Councillor, Ward 12 (1 to be elected)
- Kandise Brown
- Henri Mallet (Incumbent)
- Janet Moser
Source: Elections New Brunswick
Fredericton Junction
Mayor (1 to be elected)
- John B. Bigger (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
Councillor (4 to be elected)
- Lonnie W. Daley (Incumbent)
- Bobbi Hartt (Incumbent)
- Linzi Lanteigne
- Mark Mersereau (Incumbent)
- James Webb (Incumbent)
Source: Elections New Brunswick
Hanwell
Mayor (1 to be elected)
- Susan Cassidy (Incumbent)
- Dave Morrison
Councillor at Large (2 to be elected)
- Darren MacKenzie (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
- Pat Septon (Acclaimed)
Councillor, Ward 1 (1 to be elected)
- Dan Fortier
- Susan Jonah (Incumbent)
Councillor, Ward 2 (1 to be elected)
- Holly B. Hyslop (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
Councillor, Ward 3 (1 to be elected)
- Tim Fox
- Melissa McCarthy
- Brian von Richter
Councillor, Ward 4 (1 to be elected)
- David Holt
- Morgan MacPherson
- Shane P. Walsh
Source: Elections New Brunswick
New Maryland
Mayor (1 to be elected)
- Dan Taylor
- Judy E. Wilson-Shee (Incumbent)
Councillor (5 to be elected)
- Laurie Pearson (Acclaimed)
- Mike Pope (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
- Tim R. Scammell (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
- Alex Scholten (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
- Mariet van Groenewoud (Acclaimed)
Source: Elections New Brunswick
Oromocto
Mayor (1 to be elected)
- Robert Edward Powell (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
Councillor, Ward 1 (2 to be elected)
- Lorraine Dawe (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
- Jeff Kirkbride (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
Councillor, Ward 2 (2 to be elected)
- Raymond I. Henry (Acclaimed)
- Mariliz Parent (Acclaimed)
Source: Elections New Brunswick
Tracy
Mayor (1 to be elected)
- Brent H. Blizzard
- Dale W. Mowry (Incumbent)
Councillor (4 to be elected)
- Danette Fillier-Aubin
- Shara Golden
- Belinda Nason
- Carmen Nason (Incumbent)
- Jamie Nason (Incumbent)
- Carmen Soucy
- Gloria Sprague (Incumbent)
Source: Elections New Brunswick