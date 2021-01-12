NBEX, City launch Phase 2 engagement on NBEX site development

The New Brunswick Exhibition and the City of Fredericton have launched the second phase of public engagement on the development plan for the site.

A release states the project seeks to create a Site Development Plan for the redevelopment of the exhibition grounds that not only focuses on the future, but is also respectful of the site's almost 150-year agricultural legacy.

An online survey launched on Monday and will be available until January 29th.

A summary of what was heard during Phase 1 of the engagement process, as well as background and scenario concepts for Phase 2 are also available online.