NBEX, City launch Phase 2 engagement on NBEX site development

FREX NBEX

The New Brunswick Exhibition and the City of Fredericton have launched the second phase of public engagement on the development plan for the site.

A release states the project seeks to create a Site Development Plan for the redevelopment of the exhibition grounds that not only focuses on the future, but is also respectful of the site's almost 150-year agricultural legacy.

An online survey launched on Monday and will be available until January 29th.

A summary of what was heard during Phase 1 of the engagement process, as well as background and scenario concepts for Phase 2 are also available online.

