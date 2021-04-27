Nine Fredericton businesses flagged for potential COVID-19 exposure

Public Health has flagged nine businesses in Fredericton as potential COVID-19 exposure sites.

Anyone at Canadian Tire on Smythe Street last Thursday between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., Digital World on Smythe Street between 10 a.m. and noon, Tim Horton's at 1713 Woodstock Road between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and Costco between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. should book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.

The same advice is being given to anyone at Walmart on Regent Street, Princess Auto on Trinity Avenue, Home Depot in the Corbett Centre or Swiss Chalet on Prospect between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. last Friday and the YMCA on York Street on Saturday between 10 a.m. and noon.

Symptoms could develop up to and including 14 days after being exposed to COVID-19.