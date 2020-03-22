Only travelers allowed in Fredericton terminal: airport authority

If you're not travelling into or out of Fredericton International Airport, the airport authority wants you to stay away.

In a news release, the authority says the changes are being made to ensure social distancing and minimize exposure.

If picking someone up from the airport, the airport asks that you remain in your vehicle and have your loved one come to you.

To facilitate this, parking is now free for the first two-hours.

Seating has been adjusted in the cafe area to ensure travelers are seated at least two meters apart and travelers are required to maintain a distance of two meters from others, including when they are lining up to check in and pass through security.

The airport authority adds it has increased sanitation and cleaning throughout the terminal, as well as adding hand sanitizer stations.