Oromocto First Nation conducting safety study on stretch of Highway 102

The Oromocto First Nation will be conducting a road safety study at three intersections on Highway 102.

A release states the intersections of Highway 102 (Waasis Road) and Hiawatha Avenue, Highway 102 and Ganong Street and Highway 102 and MacDonald Avenue will be included.

The Nation says Dillon Consultants Engineering will collect data on physical and operation conditions, traffic and pedestrian flow, and intersection configuration to identify and address safety concerns.

No dates for the study or potential impacts on traffic were provided.