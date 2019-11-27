Overnight street parking banned as of Sunday

The City of Fredericton says its winter overnight street parking ban takes effect on December 1.

In a release, the City says street parking is prohibited between the hours of midnight and 7:00 a.m. from December 1 2019 to March 31 2020, whether there is snow or not.

The extended parking ban allows City crews to better salt, sand, plow and remove snow from roadways during winter as well as avoiding buildups of snow and ice on streets that cause roadways to narrow, which in turn results in traffic problems.

The City says vehicles in violation of the overnight parking ban will be towed and there will no longer be any attempt made to contact the registered owner of the vehicle beforehand.

There is also a $25.00 fine levied against the owner of towed vehicles, and vehicles are towed at the owner's expense.

The City says motorists who believe their vehicles have been towed should contact the Fredericton Police Force at (506)-460-2300.