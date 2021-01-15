Planned power outage for 12 communities south of Fredericton Monday night

The power will be out in twelve communities south of Fredericton for an hour on Monday night.

The outage will affect the communities of Central Blissville, Fredericton Junction, Hoyt, South Oromocto Lake, Three Tree Creek, Tracy, Tracyville, Upper Tracy, Vespra, and Wirral.



In an e-mail to our newsroom, NB Power says the one-hour service interruption is planned for between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Monday January 18th.



The utility says the service interruption is necessary to repair distribution infrastructure in the area.